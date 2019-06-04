Agents shoot, kill man at California-Mexico border crossing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shot a motorist who refused to stop at California’s border with Mexico.

San Diego police say the shooting took place Monday night in a secondary vehicle inspection area near the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was blocked and he opened fire on the officers.

KNSD-TV obtained video showing gunfire erupted as cars waited in line to get into the U.S.

Border agents yelled, “Get down, everybody get down!” At least a dozen shots were heard.

Advertisement

The officers returned fire, and the suspect was hit. CBP officers and fire-rescue attempted life-saving measures, but he did not survive.

Police say the name of the 23-year-old U.S. citizen was withheld for family notification.

None of the seven officers involved was injured.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the officers involved are with Customs and Border Protection, not Border Patrol.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.