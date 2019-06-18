Listen Live Sports

Alabama’s Roy Moore to announce US Senate plans Thursday

June 18, 2019 1:10 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Conservative firebrand Roy Moore of Alabama will announce this week if he is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, confirmed that he will make an announcement on the Senate race Thursday.

Moore ran for U.S. Senate in 2017, but lost the special election amid allegations of long ago sexual misconduct with teenagers. Moore denied the allegations.

Moore told The Associated Press earlier this year that he was seriously considering another try in 2020.

President Donald Trump last month appeared to discourage Moore from entering the race. Trump tweeted that Moore “cannot win” and said Republicans need to retake the seat in the once reliably red state.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

