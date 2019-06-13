Listen Live Sports

Anita Hill open to voting for Biden if he wins 2020 Dem nod

June 13, 2019 6:49 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anita Hill says she’d be open to voting for Joe Biden if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Hill, who testified in 1991 that Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her, has criticized Biden for his handling of the hearings. Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time.

But when asked in an NBC interview airing Thursday whether she would consider voting for Biden if he wins the primary, Hill said, “Of course I would.”

Hill added, “I don’t think it has disqualified him.”

The former vice president has acknowledged that Hill was “vilified” by his colleagues during the hearings and said he wishes he “could have done more.” Hill had previously said she was unconvinced that Biden accepted the harm he caused her.

