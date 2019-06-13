Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP Photos: Hong Kong activists vow to keep up pressure

June 13, 2019 2:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong activists who clashed with police in some of the territory’s biggest violence are vowing to keep protesting an extradition bill that has become a lightning rod for concerns over Chinese control and eroding freedoms.

Police used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowds on Wednesday. More than 70 people were injured.

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, where pro-Beijing lawmakers are in majority, was forced to delay the proceedings on a bill allowing suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

It is the biggest political crisis in years for the semiautonomous Chinese territory that was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997, and demonstrates the wide dissatisfaction and anger toward China’s ruling Communist Party.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.