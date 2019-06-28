Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Appeals court refuses to reconsider abortion ruling

June 28, 2019 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it won’t reconsider a ruling that upheld a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients prior to abortions.

In April, a divided panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the 2017 law is constitutional, reversing a lower court judge.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the state’s only abortion clinic, asked the entire appeals court to review the ruling. The appeals court rejected the request Friday.

Kentucky’s anti-abortion governor, Republican Matt Bevin, hailed the decision.

Advertisement

ACLU senior staff attorney Alexa Kolbi-Molinas calls it a disappointing decision on a law that “intrudes on Kentuckians’ personal health care decisions.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

The ACLU’s only recourse would be appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. An ACLU spokeswoman says it’s evaluating options.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.