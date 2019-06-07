Listen Live Sports

Australian PM: WTO needs mending to keep up with the times

June 7, 2019
 
SINGAPORE (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the World Trade Organization needs mending to keep up with the times.

He said Friday that many leaders attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka later this month share the view that there is a need to modernize the WTO and its rules.

“We need to mend it, we don’t need to break it, and mending it requires a lot of partnership,” he said. “Just now it’s the technical practical things that need to get done.”

Morrison was speaking at a meeting organized by the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

