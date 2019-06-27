Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Baltimore approves $10M in funding for cyber attack relief

June 27, 2019 9:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore City officials approved using $10 million in excess revenue to cover the ongoing cost of the cyber attacks that immobilized some of the cities systems almost two months ago.

WBAL reports the city’s estimates board approved the emergency funds Wednesday to help the hack recovery process, which is moving into its eighth week.

This month, a Baltimore technology official said the city had initially resisted help from the state after the attack.

Systems such as water billing remain offline.

Advertisement

The city’s budget office has estimated the total cost of responding to the hack at $18 million. Hackers demanded$ 80,000 in ransom, but city officials said they have been advised by law enforcement authorities not to pay it.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

This month, two cities in Florida paid ransoms to hackers after similar cyber attacks.

___

Information from: WBAL-TV, http://www.wbaltv.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.