The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Bankruptcy Court clerk charged with having gun in courthouse

June 17, 2019 5:36 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A woman who worked as a clerk in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Virginia has been charged with bringing a gun into the courthouse.

Tammy Luedecke was charged Monday with violating a law that prohibits the possession of guns or other dangerous weapons in federal facilities, including courthouses.

Luedecke is charged with bringing a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol into the clerk’s office in Richmond on Feb. 14.

Luedecke’s LinkedIn page says she has worked as a senior deputy clerk at the Bankruptcy Court since 1991. A woman who answered the phone in the clerk’s office Monday said Luedecke no longer works there. A message left for her supervisor was not immediately returned.

Luedecke’s lawyer, Abraham Del Rio III, did not return messages seeking comment.

She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

