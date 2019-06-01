Listen Live Sports

Beto O’Rourke heading to Oklahoma to tour flood damage

June 1, 2019 8:19 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is heading to northeast Oklahoma to tour communities hit with historic flooding.

The former Texas congressman spoke at the Democratic state convention in California on Saturday and had been scheduled to fly home to El Paso, but decided he wanted to see first-hand the damage along the Arkansas River near Tulsa.

When his staff said they’d schedule something soon, O’Rourke responded that he’d like to go immediately. His campaign then scrambled to change flights.

Flood waters mostly have receded in the area, but storms that dropped 20-plus inches (51 centimeters) of rain in some parts caused widespread damage. Flooding still threatens towns farther south in Arkansas.

O’Rourke will be joined by former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters during visits Sunday to Sand Springs, Owasso and Collinsville.

