Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Biden wins early state endorsements, including black leaders

June 25, 2019 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign announced a new round of endorsements on Tuesday as the former vice president tries to bolster his status as the Democrats’ presidential front-runner. He heralded support from four South Carolina state legislators, including two African Americans, Rep. Carl Anderson and Sen. Kevin Johnson.

Their backing comes as Biden faces criticism from rival Democratic candidates for recent comments in which said the Senate “got things done” with “civility” even when the body included segregationists with whom he disagreed. Biden and others are competing aggressively for an edge with black voters who make up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate in South Carolina, home of the first Southern primary in 2020.

Biden also won endorsements from half a dozen Democratic figures from eastern Iowa, including four former city, county and union officials, in the first-voting caucus state.

His campaign also listed support from five state legislators and union officials from Utah and 11 current and former Democratic officials in Arizona.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.