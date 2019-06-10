Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Brazil law group wants justice minister, prosecutors removed

June 10, 2019 7:11 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian Bar Association is calling for the suspension of the justice minister after a series of reports alleging that as a crusading anti-corruption judge he coordinated with prosecutors in the case that led to the conviction and jailing of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The group also recommended Monday that all the prosecutors involved be suspended “so that the investigation can run without any suspicions.”

The bar association urged an investigation be conducted following Sunday’s publication of articles by the online news magazine The Intercept that revealed private messages between now Justice Minister Sergio Moro and the task force of “Operation Car Wash.”

Moro denied any wrongdoing, saying the published messages didn’t show any coordination with prosecutors.

