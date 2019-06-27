Listen Live Sports

Bush, Clinton celebrate those in their leadership program

June 27, 2019 7:50 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended a ceremony in Dallas to recognize those who are graduating from their leadership program this year.

The graduation ceremony for the almost 60 people participating in the Presidential Leadership Scholars program was held late Thursday afternoon at the George W. Bush Presidential Center. Earlier Thursday, Bush and Clinton visited one of their past scholars, Byron Sanders, to talk about a youth program offered by Big Thought , a Dallas-based nonprofit Sanders leads.

The scholars program, which began in 2015, helps midcareer professionals hone their leadership abilities through interactions with former presidents and other officials. Each scholar works on a project intended to solve a problem or issue.

Doctors, veterans, attorneys and educators are among those participating in this year’s class.

