Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Case on hold for man charged with posing as missing child

June 24, 2019 10:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — The case of a 24-year-old Ohio man charged with impersonating a long-missing child is on hold in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett earlier granted a sealed motion filed by Brian Michael Rini’s (REE’-neez) attorney and canceled a scheduled final pretrial hearing. A court notice filed Monday stated the June 24 trial date was vacated, with no new date set.

Rini has pleaded not guilty to two counts of lying to federal agents and one of aggravated identity theft.

Federal prison records indicate he’s being held in Oklahoma City.

Advertisement

Authorities say Rini claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Court records show Rini was treated in 2017 at an Ohio center for mental health or substance abuse problems.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.