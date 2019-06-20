Listen Live Sports

Chelsea Manning seeks relief from fines for not testifying

June 20, 2019 5:29 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is seeking relief from accumulating fines of $500 a day for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating Wikileaks.

In a court filing Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Manning’s lawyers say the fines are unprecedented for someone in Manning’s position and exceed her ability to pay.

Manning has been jailed for more than a month on civil contempt charges after she told a judge she would not comply with a grand jury subpoena. The judge imposed jail time of up to 18 months, as well as fines of $500 a day after 30 days and $1,000 a day after 60 days.

The fines began accumulating this week.

Prosecutors say Manning must first prove she can’t pay before receiving any relief.

