Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chuck Hoskin Jr. elected Cherokee Nation’s principal chief

June 2, 2019 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — Unofficial election results show that the Cherokee Nation’s former secretary of state, Chuck Hoskin Jr., has been elected to be the principal chief of the nation’s biggest tribe, winning almost 58% of the vote.

Cherokee Nation spokeswoman Julie Hubbard says the results of Saturday’s election aren’t expected to change much as the remaining challenge ballots are processed.

Principal Chief candidate Dick Lay received 27% of the vote, while a third candidate, David Walkingstick, was disqualified prior to the election for campaign finance law violations.

Hoskin’s running mate, Bryan Warner, was elected Deputy Principal Chief, winning 59% of the vote.

Advertisement

Candidates in three tribal council seat elections did not receive the minimum 50% threshold, so the top two candidates in each race will proceed to a run-off election on July 27.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Nearly 13,500 citizens voted in the election.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.