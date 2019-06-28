Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Congressman: Block evidence of trysts in corruption case

June 28, 2019 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Indicted California Rep. Duncan Hunter is asking a judge to reject an attempt by prosecutors to introduce evidence that the congressman used campaign funds to finance a string of extramarital relationships.

In a motion Friday, the congressman’s lawyers say prosecutors are seeking permission “to focus the jury’s attention on Mr. Hunter’s infidelity.”

They say evidence that some of Hunter’s relationships were romantic isn’t necessary for a jury to evaluate the case.

Allegations about the married Republican congressman’s affairs were outlined in a government court filing Monday, connected to charges he and his wife illegally spent more than $250,000 in campaign funds.

Advertisement

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty this month to one corruption count.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Duncan Hunter has said prosecutors have targeted him for political reasons.

The trial is scheduled for September.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.