Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Couple accused of defrauding military seek separate trials

June 5, 2019 9:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Separate trials are being sought by a Tennessee couple accused of defrauding the U.S. military out of $65 million in a scheme involving prescriptions for pain and scar cream.

The Tennessean reports a recently filed court motion says Jimmy Collins and Ashley Collins each plan to claim the other was the leader of a conspiracy to sell expensive pain and scar cream to Marines in California.

The couple is accused of managing a network of recruiters to convince Marines to sign up for prescriptions for the cream, which was priced at about $14,000 per prescription. An ex-Marine who was the lead recruiter pleaded guilty last year.

Doctors who never examined the Marines wrote the prescriptions that were then filled by a Utah pharmacy that billed military insurance.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.