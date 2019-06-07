Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court rejects new sex assault trial for prep school grad

June 7, 2019 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has rejected a new trial over ineffective counsel for a prep school graduate convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate.

The court issued its 3-0 decision Friday for Owen Labrie, whose jail term is nearly up. He reported to jail in December and his projected release date is June 24.

The 23-year-old Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping the female classmate as part of “Senior Salute,” a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul’s School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.