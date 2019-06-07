Court rejects new sex assault trial for prep school grad

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has rejected a new trial over ineffective counsel for a prep school graduate convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate.

The court issued its 3-0 decision Friday for Owen Labrie, whose jail term is nearly up. He reported to jail in December and his projected release date is June 24.

The 23-year-old Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping the female classmate as part of “Senior Salute,” a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul’s School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.