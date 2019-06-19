Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cracker Barrel bars church event over LGBT execution remarks

June 19, 2019 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel says it won’t host an event by a Tennessee church whose pastor was a detective who preached that the government should execute gay people.

Cracker Barrel said Tuesday on Twitter that it’s not affiliated with All Scripture Baptist Church or its pastor, ex-Knox County sheriff’s Detective Grayson Fritts. Cracker Barrel said it disagrees with their statements of hate and divisiveness and the June 29 event won’t be allowed at the restaurant.

Cracker Barrel’s response follows a letter Tuesday from Tennessee Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Mancini about the church’s planned event at its Cleveland, Tennessee, restaurant.

Fritts has said his beliefs didn’t affect his work in the sheriff’s office. He took a buyout and no longer works there. District Attorney Charme Allen is reviewing pending cases investigated by Fritts.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.