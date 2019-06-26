Listen Live Sports

Customs: More cocaine seized on ship than estimated

June 26, 2019 6:51 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Customs authorities say even more cocaine was seized in a ship in Philadelphia last week than was originally estimated.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday that the final weight of the 15,000-plus bricks of cocaine seized from the Swiss-owned MSC Gayane was more than 39,500 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, with a street value estimated at nearly $1.3 billion.

Officials originally estimated the weight of the drugs as over 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, with an estimated value of $1.1 billion.

The Gayane, a cargo ship owned by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., was sailing under a Liberian flag. Five crew members arrested were ordered Monday to remain in custody pending trial on drug conspiracy charges. A hearing for a sixth defendant will be held later.

