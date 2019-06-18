Czech PM to face no-confidence vote over subsidy scandal

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis will face a parliamentary no-confidence vote over European Union subsidies paid to his former business empire.

A preliminary EU report concluded the subsidies amounted to a conflict of interest because he still formally controls the businesses.

Five opposition parties announced Tuesday they have requested a vote, expected to take place next week.

Babis’ centrist ANO (YES) movement is in a minority government with the leftist Social Democrats with support from the Communist Party.

Protesters have staged massive demonstrations demanding the resignation of Babis and his justice minister.

Babis denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors are also looking into whether to indict Babis over alleged fraud involving EU funds in a separate case.

