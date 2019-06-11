Listen Live Sports

Czech Republic urges EU to start talks with North Macedonia

June 11, 2019 9:40 am
 
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The Czech prime minister is urging the European Union to start accession talks with North Macedonia, saying failure to do so would send the wrong message to would-be members of the bloc.

Andrej Babish says EU leaders should “keep their word” in starting negotiations with the small Balkan country, which changed its name from Macedonia under a deal to normalize relations with neighboring Greece.

The agreement earlier this year was designed to ease North Macedonia’s way into NATO and the EU — which Greece opposed for years because of the name dispute.

North Macedonia has been a candidate to join the 28-nation union since 2005. Its government hopes accession talks will start by the autumn.

Babish spoke following talks in Skopje Tuesday with North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

