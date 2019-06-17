Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dane becomes 1st foreign mayor of a large German city

June 17, 2019 3:36 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A Danish businessman has been elected mayor of Rostock, becoming the first non-German citizen to head a large city in Germany.

Officials announced late Sunday that 46-year-old Claus Ruhe Madsen received 57.1% in a runoff vote against Left party candidate Steffen Bockhahn.

Ruhe Madsen isn’t affiliated with a political party but had the support of the center-right Christian Democrats and pro-business Free Democrats.

The northeastern port city has a population of about 210,000 and lies across the Baltic Sea from Denmark.

Until his election, the big-bearded Ruhe Madsen ran a chain of furniture stores around Rostock.

