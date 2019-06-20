Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DC Council directs $24M to public housing repairs

June 20, 2019 1:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia lawmakers voted to add $47 million in excess reserves from the Washington Convention and Sports Authority to the city’s fiscal 2020 budget.

The Washington Post reports $24 million will go toward fixing the city’s dilapidated public housing complexes. The rest will upgrade 911 dispatch centers.

Tuesday’s approval came after a weeks-long dispute over whether the funds could be redirected from the reserve.

The District’s Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt argued that using the funds would violate obligations to bondholders who invested in the convention center. He threatened not to certify the budget if the council redirected the money. However, a spokesman for DeWitt said the issue had been resolved Monday evening.

Advertisement

Advocates said the money would cover renovating at least 400 units.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.