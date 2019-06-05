Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

De Blasio gets 2020 presidential backing from local union

June 5, 2019 2:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) is picking up the first union endorsement of his longshot presidential bid.

The New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council announced Wednesday that it is endorsing de Blasio and will send members to campaign for him in the early voting states of New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada.

De Blasio is among two dozen candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. Since joining the race last month, he has struggled to emerge from the pack and may not qualify for the first Democratic debates.

But Hotel and Motel Trades Council President Peter Ward says de Blasio offers “much-needed hope to working families across the country.”

Advertisement

The 40,000-member union local is an affiliate of the national hotel workers union UNITE HERE.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.