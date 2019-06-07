Listen Live Sports

DuPont loses appeal bid to keep Chemours lawsuit secret

June 7, 2019 6:10 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has denied the DuPont Co.’s request to approve an appeal to Delaware’s Supreme Court of an order directing the unsealing of a complaint filed against the company by chemical manufacturer Chemours.

Friday’s ruling involves a lawsuit filed last month by Chemours relating to its 2015 spinoff from DuPont.

Chemours failed to comply with a court rule requiring the filing of a redacted, public version of the complaint within three days. A redacted version that is virtually entirely blacked out was docketed shortly after The Associated Press note the expiration of the deadline and asked the court to unseal the filing.

DuPont has argued that the mere filing of the lawsuit violates a separation agreement provision requiring that any dispute between the companies be subject to mandatory secret arbitration.

