Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Enbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal

June 6, 2019 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge Inc. is asking a Michigan court to rule on the legality of an agreement it reached with former Gov. Rick Snyder to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking lakes Huron and Michigan.

The Canadian company said Thursday that it is asking the Michigan Court of Claims to determine the constitutional validity of the deal.

The Court of Claims deals with civil actions filed against the state and its agencies.

Snyder, a Republican, was replaced in January by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She is pushing the company to speed up its timeline for building the tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac and wants to reach an agreement by Monday.

Advertisement

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said a law enacted in December to implement the tunnel agreement violates the state constitution.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.