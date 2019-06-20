Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
EU leaders prolong economic sanctions against Russia

June 20, 2019 2:58 pm
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed to prolong economic sanctions against Russia for another six months over its continued destabilization of Ukraine.

The measures targeting Russia’s economy were due to expire next month.

Preben Aamann, the European Council spokesman, tweeted: “Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of a lack of Minsk Agreements implementation.”

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. They have been routinely rolled over due to the lack of progress on the peace front.

More than 13,000 people have been killed since 2014 in fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

