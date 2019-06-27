Listen Live Sports

EU to ease restrictions on food from Fukushima area

June 27, 2019 5:46 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials say the European Union is relaxing its restrictions on some food products from several areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

They say EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Junker conveyed the decision during talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday ahead of a Group of 20 summit beginning Friday.

The EU was among 22 countries and regions that restricted farm and fisheries imports from Fukushima and nearby areas after meltdowns at the nuclear plant spewed radiation.

The EU, which has resumed imports of Fukushima rice, said it will allow soybeans from there as well as food and seafood from several neighboring prefectures.

Kyodo News agency said radiation inspection certificates will no longer be needed. Japan hopes to have all bans lifted before the Tokyo Olympics.

