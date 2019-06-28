Listen Live Sports

European rights group rebukes Portugal over corruption fight

June 28, 2019 5:19 am
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Europe’s foremost human rights organization says Portugal’s efforts to fight corruption are “globally unsatisfactory.”

A report published Friday by the Council of Europe, which counts 47 countries among its members, says Portugal’s compliance with recommended anti-corruption measures covering lawmakers, judges and prosecutors is “very low.”

The report comes after a wave of high-level corruption cases being heard by courts or under investigation has weakened public trust in institutions.

The cases involve a former prime minister and lawmakers in his government, the former head of the country’s largest private bank, which went bankrupt, and the former head of Portugal Telecom, among others.

The Council of Europe says Portugal has so far implemented satisfactorily just one of 15 recommendations presented in a report published in 2016.

