Extinction Rebellion postpones Heathrow drone protest plan

June 16, 2019 8:20 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion has postponed a plan to shut down London’s Heathrow Airport with drones after it was criticized by politicians and police.

The group that demands faster action against climate change said Sunday it would “not be carrying out any actions at Heathrow Airport in June or July this year.”

Details of the group’s plan were leaked last month. British Aviation Minister Charlotte Vere warned that “using drones to deliberately put people’s safety at risk carries a maximum life sentence.”

Extinction Rebellion said the allegation it was willing to endanger people’s lives “is a depressing and predictable smear.”

The group still aims to target the airport, Europe’s busiest, but said it would not fly drones within flightpaths, and would give two months’ notice so travelers could make other plans.

