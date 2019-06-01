Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Far-right party aims to govern 1st German state this fall

June 1, 2019 7:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party says it intends to take power in one of the country’s 16 states for the first time this fall.

Joerg Urban, the party’s leader in the eastern state of Saxony, told supporters Saturday that there’s no way other parties will be able to govern with them after Sept. 1 regional elections.

The party, known by its German acronym AfD, came first in Saxony in last month’s European elections and the 2017 national vote , ahead of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats.

German news agency dpa reported that AfD’s state election program includes plans to ban the teaching of Islam in Saxony’s schools.

Advertisement

Far-right parties have long been stronger in Saxony, particularly outside big cities such as Dresden and Leipzig, than the national average.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.