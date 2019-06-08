Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Federal judge orders gorilla’s return to Cincinnati Zoo

June 8, 2019 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge has again ordered a California group to return a male silverback gorilla to the Ohio zoo where he was born.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled Friday in San Francisco that northern California’s Gorilla Foundation must transfer 37-year-old Ndume (nnn-DOO’-may) to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday.

Zoo officials sought to bring Ndume home after Koko, the gorilla famed for learning sign language, died last June and left Ndume by himself. He was loaned to the foundation in 1991 to be Koko’s companion with the proviso he’d return to Cincinnati after her death.

The foundation argued as late as this week the transfer would harm Ndume. Zoo officials, animal rights groups and, most importantly, Seeborg disagreed.

Advertisement

Messages seeking comment with the foundation were left Saturday.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.