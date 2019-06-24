Listen Live Sports

FedEx sues to block enforcement of export regulations

June 24, 2019 7:12 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — FedEx is suing the United States government over export rules it says are virtually impossible to follow because it handles millions of packages a day.

The delivery company says most packages are sealed when customers drop them off. It compares names and addresses of shippers and recipients against a government list of groups and people who could be national security risks.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx sued the Commerce Department and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday in federal court in Washington.

The department said in a statement it has not reviewed the complaint but looks forward to “defending our role in protecting U.S. national security.”

Last year, FedEx paid $500,000 to settle government allegations that it violated export rules in handling some shipments to flagged entities in France and Pakistan.

