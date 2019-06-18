Listen Live Sports

Feds: Ex-CIA employee waged ‘information war’ against US

June 18, 2019 5:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an ex-CIA employee must be kept isolated in prison after claiming he is waging an “information war” against the United States.

Prosecutors made the comment in papers filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in the case against Joshua Adam Schulte. They say he’s threatened to reveal all the classified information he knows if he’s not freed.

Defense lawyers filed arguments last month that Schulte should be removed from solitary confinement because it was imposed unjustly and hurts his chance at a fair trial.

Defense lawyers also moved Tuesday to suppress some of the evidence seized against Schulte.

The New York City man is awaiting trial on charges he leaked classified information that was disclosed publicly by WikiLeaks in March 2017.

He has pleaded not guilty.

