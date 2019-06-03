Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Finland’s PM-designate presents coalition deal

June 3, 2019 4:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s prime minister-designate has presented a coalition deal for a new center-left, five-party government that leaves the populists out.

Antti Rinne is the Social Democratic leader of what became Finland’s largest party by a narrow margin after April’s general election. He says his 19-member government will include the Center Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party of Finland.

Rinne said Monday the Cabinet members’ names will be announced Tuesday.

Together, the five parties have 117 of the 200 seats in Finland’s Eduskunta parliament.

Advertisement

In the April 14 vote, the euroskeptic, anti-immigration Finns Party secured 17.5% support — 0.2 % less than the Social Democrats.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.