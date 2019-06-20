Listen Live Sports

Florida police find prosthetic ear owner after Facebook post

June 20, 2019 11:29 am
 
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida trying to find the rightful owner of a prosthetic ear that washed up on their beach got a happy phone call from South Carolina on Thursday.

Holmes Beach Police Sgt. Brian Hall said a woman called saying the rubber ear they posted on Facebook belongs to her husband.

Hall said the Beaufort couple was vacationing in the Tampa Bay area when the man went swimming. She said he was trying to put the ear in his pocket for safekeeping when “a wave knocked it off his hand.”

The police department posted a photo of the left ear, saying a local resident found it in the sand on Saturday after the “World’s Strongest Man” contest on Anna Maria Island.

Prosthetic ears can cost thousands of dollars. Hall said the department will mail it to South Carolina.

“We will put it in box. I hope nobody sees it and freaks out,” he said.

