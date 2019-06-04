Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Florida school shooting prosecutor not seeking re-election

June 4, 2019 9:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The chief prosecutor in the Florida school shooting case says he is not seeking re-election in 2020 after more than four decades in office.

Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz said in a news release Tuesday that he wants to focus on the case against Parkland shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz rather than campaign for a 12th term.

Satz is personally handling the prosecution of 20-year-old Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial is set to begin in January.

At 76 years old, Satz is the longest-serving state attorney in Florida, with nearly 44 years of tenure. He was first elected in 1976 and now oversees an office with 511 staff members, including 212 prosecutors.

Advertisement

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.