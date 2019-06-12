Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former Starbucks CEO takes ‘detour’ from White House run

June 12, 2019 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’s taking a “detour” from a possible independent presidential bid.

The billionaire businessman cites health concerns in a message to supporters, and says he’s taking the summer to rest and will revisit his presidential ambitions after Labor Day.

Two aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions are confirming that Schultz’s Seattle-based campaign has made significant staffing cuts.

Schultz writes that he’s taking “this detour from the road reluctantly.” He says his “concern for our country’s future remains, as does my belief that the American people deserve so much more from our elected officials.”

Advertisement

He faced intense resistance earlier in the year from Democratic activists who feared an independent run would give President Donald Trump an easier path to re-election.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.