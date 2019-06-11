Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

France’s Macron backs Merkel for EU post – if she wants it

June 11, 2019 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he would support German Chancellor Angela Merkel if she wanted to be the head of the European Union’s executive body.

The French leader said Tuesday the EU “needs someone strong” at the helm of the European Commission but that he wouldn’t try to influence Merkel, citing their friendship.

Macron told Swiss public broadcaster RTS: “If she were to want it, I would support her.”

Merkel said last month she doesn’t want the EU job, or any political post.

Advertisement

She has supported Manfred Weber, a German member of the European Parliament, to be the next European Commission president. Current President Jean-Claude Juncker’s five-year tenure ends Oct. 31.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Merkel announced in October she would not seek re-election after her fourth term as Germany’s leader ends in 2021.

___

This story has been corrected to show German lawmaker Manfred Weber is a current European Parliament member.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.