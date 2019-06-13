Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

French state: we didn’t veto Renault-Fiat Chrysler deal

June 13, 2019 4:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — France’s finance minister says the government didn’t oppose a merger deal between carmaker Renault and Italian-American rival Fiat Chrysler.

Speaking on FranceInfo news broadcaster, Bruno le Maire said the government’s key priority is to strengthen the alliance of Renault with its longtime Japanese partner Nissan.

He said a merger with Fiat Chrysler “remains an interesting opportunity.”

He added: “We have never vetoed it. We simply asked five additional days to study the operation.” He noted that Nissan was hesitant about it.

Advertisement

Fiat Chrysler had proposed a 50-50 merger that would have created the world’s third-largest carmaker worth almost $40 billion. Earlier this month, the group pulled the proposal, citing political conditions in France.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

The French state is Renault’s biggest shareholder with a 15% stake.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.