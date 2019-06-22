Listen Live Sports

Gazebo where Ohio officer killed Tamir Rice moves to Chicago

June 22, 2019 10:35 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The gazebo where black 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a white policeman in Cleveland is being rebuilt in Chicago as a temporary memorial and meeting spot.

Crews dismantled the gazebo in 2016, nearly two years after Tamir’s death. Cleveland.com reports the reconstructed version will be unveiled Sunday in Chicago outside an arts gallery and community space called Stony Island Arts Bank.

Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice, initially wanted the gazebo destroyed but now considers it a piece of history. She says she’s glad she changed her mind.

The rebuilt gazebo is being unveiled two days before what would have been Tamir’s 17th birthday.

Patrolman Timothy Loehmann was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in Tamir’s death. The city paid $6 million to settle a related wrongful-death lawsuit.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

