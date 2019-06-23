Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Georgia sheriff steps in after 140 people skipped jury duty

June 23, 2019 12:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says he had to get involved when nearly three-fourths of people summoned for jury duty in his county failed to show up for court.

WMAZ-TV reports courts in Laurens County faced a small crisis last week when only 60 people showed up for jury duty out of 200 who were mailed subpoenas. Sheriff Larry Dean had deputies make calls to the no-shows Tuesday. He also used the department’s Facebook page to warn that a judge could have any absent prospective jurors arrested.

Dean says enough people were coaxed into court late to make up four juries. He says many of them explained their absences by saying they were busy.

The sheriff says none of the people who failed to answer a jury summons were arrested.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WMAZ-TV, http://www.wmaz.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.