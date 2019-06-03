Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Georgia sheriff’s booking photo released 5 days after arrest

June 3, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALMA, Ga. (AP) — The booking photo of a rural Georgia sheriff has been released five days after his arrest in response to an open records request.

Prosecutors on May 29 charged Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren with elder abuse, battery and violating his oath of office after a 75-year-old man reported the sheriff to Alma police a week earlier.

A corporal and a sergeant who answered the phone at the jail May 30 refused to provide The Associated Press with Cothren’s booking photo, which is considered a public record under Georgia law.

The Bacon County Sheriff’s regularly publicizes booking photos of other people. In May alone, it shared 47 mug shots on its Facebook page.

Advertisement

A county attorney provided Cothren’s booking photo Monday in response to an open records request from the AP.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.