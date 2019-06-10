Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Georgian leader sees NATO future, seeks tough line on Russia

June 10, 2019 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — Georgia’s president is calling on Western allies to do more to face up to Russia and the “very heavy pressure” she says Moscow has put on her Caucasus nation.

Salome Zurabishvili took office as Georgia’s first woman president in December. A former French diplomat who was born in Paris to Georgian parents, she insists Georgia will one day join the European Union and NATO.

George lost control of the breakaway provinces of South Ossetia and Abkhazia after an August 2008 war with Russia.

Russia has strengthened its military presence in both regions and recognized them as independent states.

Advertisement

Zurabishvili joined about two dozen other heads of state and government — including Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev — for the International Labor Organization’s centennial that opened in Geneva on Monday.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.