Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Georgia’s Abrams to testify on effect of 2013 voting ruling

June 19, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is set to testify before a congressional panel about the effect of a 2013 Supreme Court opinion that gutted portions of the Voting Rights Act.

Abrams will appear before a civil rights subcommittee on June 25.

During her unsuccessful 2018 bid for governor, Abrams accused her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, of suppressing minority votes as Georgia’s chief elections officer. Kemp vehemently denied it, pointing to record registration numbers.

The Shelby County v. Holder ruling discarded a requirement that jurisdictions with a history of voting discrimination seek approval from the federal government before changing the way they conduct elections.

Advertisement

An ongoing lawsuit filed by a group Abrams founded asks that Georgia be required to get a federal judge’s approval before changing voting rules.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.