Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany ends 5G frequency auction, raises $7.4 billion

June 12, 2019 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s auction of frequencies for a super-fast 5G network has ended after nearly three months, raising more money for the government than was originally expected: 6.55 billion euros ($7.4 billion).

The Federal Network Agency on Wednesday announced the end of the auction, which opened on March 19. The auction involved bids from existing network operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica, as well as newcomer Drillisch.

It was expected to raise 3 to 5 billion euros, money the government wants to invest in digitalization — such as better IT equipment for schools.

Network security wasn’t directly an issue in the auction but has simmered in recent months. German authorities put together security requirements stipulating that system suppliers had to be “trustworthy.”

Advertisement

They don’t specifically mention Chinese technology giant Huawei, which the U.S. alleges poses an espionage threat.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.