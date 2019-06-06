Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Governor: Bureau likely to choose Denver over Grand Junction

June 6, 2019 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the Bureau of Land Management is more likely move its headquarters to Denver than Grand Junction.

The Colorado Sun reported Thursday that the Democratic governor says he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the federal agency will relocate to Colorado from Washington, D.C., instead of the other western states.

He says his administration supports Grand Junction’s bid, but the city doesn’t have enough flights out.

Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown says the governor’s comments are disappointing, but Grand Junction remains the “best location because every single thing within the BLM’s mission happens in Mesa County and not Denver.”

Advertisement

The city has double its lodging tax to support more air routes, and it has offered to fund a daily flight to Washington.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

___

Information from: The Colorado Sun, http://coloradosun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.