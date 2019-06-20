Listen Live Sports

Guatemala to review vote amid complaints of inconsistencies

June 20, 2019 6:37 pm
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal says it will conduct a review of Sunday’s elections amid complaints of possible inconsistencies in the results.

Tribunal president Julio Solórzano says the review of all 21,099 polling stations’ tallies will begin Monday. The tallies will be compared against digital versions uploaded to the computer system that publishes the results.

Some parties have alleged there were errors and the numbers didn’t add up.

An Organization of American States mission and Guatemalan observers certified Sunday’s vote.

The OAS mission said in a statement Thursday that it “rejects insinuations of fraud in the presidential election.”

If the results are made official, ex-first lady and businesswoman Sandra Torres would face doctor Alejandro Giammattei in an August runoff to pick the country’s next president.

