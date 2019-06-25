Listen Live Sports

Hogan directs agencies to save energy in state buildings

June 25, 2019 5:11 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing two state agencies to develop an initiative to save energy in state-owned buildings.

Hogan signed an executive order on Tuesday for the Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Energy Administration.

The administration says the goal of the initiative is to reduce energy consumption in state buildings by 10% by 2029.

To do that, DGS has been assigned to annually audit state-owned buildings that are determined to be the least energy efficient. The audit will identify low-cost measures to increase energy efficiency and savings.

MEA Director Mary Beth Tung says the state spends $210 million annually on utilities for state buildings.

